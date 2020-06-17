Jabil Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 1,428 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 793% compared to the typical volume of 160 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,247 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Jabil by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,722,000 after acquiring an additional 37,330 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in Jabil by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,854,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,979,000 after acquiring an additional 306,082 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $83,969,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Jabil by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,944,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,348,000 after acquiring an additional 74,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on JBL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.42. Jabil has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $44.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.68%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.