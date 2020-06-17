Jabil (JBL) to Release Earnings on Friday

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, June 19th. Analysts expect Jabil to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:JBL opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26. Jabil has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $44.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JBL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cfra decreased their price target on Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Argus decreased their price target on Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Jabil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

