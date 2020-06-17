J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $98.00

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 16.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. J B Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.94.

JBHT stock opened at $116.69 on Wednesday. J B Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $75.29 and a one year high of $122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.79 and a 200-day moving average of $106.71.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Kuhlow sold 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $219,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $1,269,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,590 shares in the company, valued at $15,086,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,880 shares of company stock worth $3,166,590. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 12,995 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $964,000. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 227,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,610,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 19,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

