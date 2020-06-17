IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Trading Up 11.5%

IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) traded up 11.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $4.28, 3,680,490 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 637% from the average session volume of 499,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

A number of analysts have commented on ISEE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $215.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. Analysts forecast that IVERIC bio Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 11,914.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 18,229 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth $794,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth $960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

