IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Trading Up 11.5%

IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) traded up 11.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $4.28, 3,680,490 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 637% from the average session volume of 499,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.
A number of analysts have commented on ISEE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.
The company has a market capitalization of $215.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 11,914.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 18,229 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth $794,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth $960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.
IVERIC bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISEE)
IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).
