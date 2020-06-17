ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) versus Curaegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS) Head to Head Survey

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) and Curaegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR and Curaegis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR 30.19% 56.60% 30.08% Curaegis Technologies -35,281.82% N/A -1,285.10%

0.1% of ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Curaegis Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of Curaegis Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curaegis Technologies has a beta of -1.39, suggesting that its share price is 239% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR and Curaegis Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR $19.09 billion 0.36 $745.41 million N/A N/A Curaegis Technologies $10,000.00 410.78 -$4.28 million N/A N/A

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Curaegis Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR and Curaegis Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 Curaegis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR beats Curaegis Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and engine components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and busses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines. The company was formerly known as Diesel Automobile Industry Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Isuzu Motors Limited in July 1949. Isuzu Motors Limited was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Curaegis Technologies

CurAegis Technologies, Inc. develops and markets advanced technologies in the areas of safety, wellness and power. It operates through the following segments: CURA and AegisThe CURA segment involves in advanced fatigue management products including wearable devices offering real-time alertness monitoring, and latest in online sleep or fatigue management and interactive learning. The Aegis segment develops advanced hydraulic pump and motor designs that provide higher power density, smaller size, and greater efficiency. The company was founded by Vernon E. Gleasman, James Y. Gleasman, and Keith E. Gleasman on September 25, 1996 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY.

