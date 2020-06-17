Isodiol International (CNSX:ISOL) Shares Down 10%

Shares of Isodiol International Inc (CNSX:ISOL) fell 10% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.09, 911,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 452% from the average session volume of 164,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

About Isodiol International (CNSX:ISOL)

Isodiol International Inc engages in the development, marketing, distribution, and sale of hemp-based consumer products and solutions in Canada, Latin America, Asia, and Europe. It develops and manufactures phytoceutical consumer products using pharmaceutical and nutraceutical grade phytochemical compounds.

