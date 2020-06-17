iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Hits New 1-Year High at $134.78

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $134.78 and last traded at $134.64, with a volume of 995128 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $132.34.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.31.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LQD. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 112.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.