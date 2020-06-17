Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 779 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,177% compared to the typical volume of 61 put options.

NYSE:HAE opened at $90.35 on Wednesday. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $63.41 and a 52-week high of $140.36. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.57.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 4,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $402,154.00. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 47,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $4,125,741.75. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,628 shares of company stock valued at $12,208,839. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 839.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 939 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAE. ValuEngine raised shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research cut Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Haemonetics from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.83.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

