Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 11,899 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,435% compared to the average daily volume of 775 put options.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Altice USA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.67. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Altice USA had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $24,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,369,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,241,329.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,523,177 shares of company stock valued at $62,089,819. 46.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 47.1% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 29,458,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428,458 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 26,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth $90,722,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 271.6% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 5,151,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,206 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $65,105,000. 57.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

