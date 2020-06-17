Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK)

CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 728 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 871% compared to the typical volume of 75 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.40. CDK Global has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 836.17 and a beta of 1.31.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. CDK Global had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 59.38%. The business had revenue of $516.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

CDK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

In other CDK Global news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $137,642.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at $349,742.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth about $5,468,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in CDK Global by 127.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in CDK Global during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CDK Global by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

