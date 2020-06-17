Investors Buy Large Volume of CarGurus Call Options (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,970 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,066% compared to the average volume of 169 call options.

In related news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $241,920.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,270 shares in the company, valued at $30,532,690.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 443,456 shares of company stock worth $10,974,755. 24.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in CarGurus by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 41,023 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in CarGurus by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 132,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 40,885 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in CarGurus by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,191,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,905,000 after acquiring an additional 212,745 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in CarGurus by 373.8% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth $16,632,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $26.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.04. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 71.54, a P/E/G ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 2.03.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. CarGurus had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $157.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CARG shares. BTIG Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

