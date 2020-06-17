Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 20,345 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,910% compared to the typical volume of 1,012 call options.

NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $2.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.41.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 238.67% and a negative net margin of 1,001.59%. The company had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.46.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBRV. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $980,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 28.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 24,426 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. 2.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.