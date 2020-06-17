Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,624,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,734 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Invesco were worth $23,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IVZ opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $21.09.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invesco news, Director C Robert Henrikson bought 12,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $100,393.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,798.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Invesco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invesco from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Invesco from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

