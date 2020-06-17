International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,985,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,086,405 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in International Paper were worth $61,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 158.7% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in International Paper by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IP stock opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.47. International Paper Co has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $47.64. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.34.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

IP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

