Insider Selling: Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR) Insider Sells 1,058,202 Shares of Stock

Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR) insider Sandy Adam sold 1,058,202 shares of Springfield Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.20), for a total transaction of £994,709.88 ($1,266,017.41).

Shares of Springfield Properties stock opened at GBX 96 ($1.22) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 97.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 118.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.42 million and a PE ratio of 7.16. Springfield Properties PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 60 ($0.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 169.95 ($2.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.54, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Springfield Properties in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, Glassgreen Hire Limited, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Private Housing and Affordable. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Elgin, the United Kingdom.

