Insider Buying: Heroux Devtek Inc (TSE:HRX) Director Buys 2,700 Shares of Stock

Heroux Devtek Inc (TSE:HRX) Director Beverly Wyse acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.56 per share, with a total value of C$25,812.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$62,140.

Shares of HRX opened at C$12.43 on Wednesday. Heroux Devtek Inc has a 12-month low of C$8.56 and a 12-month high of C$21.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.88. The stock has a market cap of $461.86 million and a P/E ratio of 13.25.

Several analysts recently commented on HRX shares. Scotiabank upgraded Heroux Devtek from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price target on Heroux Devtek from C$24.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Laurentian cut their price target on Heroux Devtek from C$24.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Heroux Devtek from C$23.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut Heroux Devtek from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$22.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.13.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, integration, testing, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic flight control actuators, and fracture-critical components in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells hydraulic systems, fluid filtration systems, electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, and cabinets for suppliers of airborne radar, electro-optic systems, and aircraft controls.

