INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) and Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Head to Head Contrast

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) and Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares INmune Bio and Beam Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio N/A N/A -$7.68 million ($0.75) -7.33 Beam Therapeutics $20,000.00 69,504.75 -$723.36 million ($14.05) -1.92

INmune Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beam Therapeutics. INmune Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beam Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares INmune Bio and Beam Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio N/A -32.17% -31.05% Beam Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for INmune Bio and Beam Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 Beam Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

INmune Bio currently has a consensus target price of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 106.06%. Given INmune Bio’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe INmune Bio is more favorable than Beam Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.2% of INmune Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 67.7% of INmune Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

