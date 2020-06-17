Informa’s (INF) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Informa (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Informa to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.55) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, March 6th. Kepler Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 910 ($11.58) to GBX 885 ($11.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 791 ($10.07) to GBX 627 ($7.98) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 711.55 ($9.06).

LON:INF opened at GBX 494.70 ($6.30) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 452.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 627.99. Informa has a 52 week low of GBX 326.70 ($4.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 900.80 ($11.46). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53.

In other Informa news, insider Derek Mapp purchased 2,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 439 ($5.59) per share, for a total transaction of £13,011.96 ($16,560.98).

About Informa

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

