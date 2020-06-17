Informa (LON:INF) PT Raised to GBX 640 at Credit Suisse Group

Informa (LON:INF) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 610 ($7.76) to GBX 640 ($8.15) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on INF. Barclays cut their target price on Informa from GBX 710 ($9.04) to GBX 530 ($6.75) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Kepler Capital Markets cut their target price on Informa from GBX 910 ($11.58) to GBX 885 ($11.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Informa from GBX 791 ($10.07) to GBX 627 ($7.98) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Informa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 711.55 ($9.06).

Informa stock opened at GBX 494.70 ($6.30) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion and a PE ratio of 20.53. Informa has a one year low of GBX 326.70 ($4.16) and a one year high of GBX 900.80 ($11.46). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 452.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 627.99.

In other news, insider Derek Mapp bought 2,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 439 ($5.59) per share, for a total transaction of £13,011.96 ($16,560.98).

About Informa

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

