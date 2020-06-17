Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INCY. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Incyte from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Incyte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.29.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $95.53 on Monday. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of -54.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.84.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). Incyte had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $568.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Incyte will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $166,383.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,430.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total transaction of $93,063.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,590 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,107. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Incyte by 5.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,536,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,484,000 after acquiring an additional 83,698 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 108.9% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 21,575 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Incyte by 4.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,074,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,675,000 after acquiring an additional 42,065 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Incyte by 1.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Incyte by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

