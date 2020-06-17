Impax Asset Management Group plc Trims Stock Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,104 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $707,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. C Partners Holding GmbH grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 37.3% during the first quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 137,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,204,000 after acquiring an additional 37,460 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $541,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.93.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total transaction of $833,004.54. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $227.00 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $368.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.82.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

