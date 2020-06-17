Impax Asset Management Group plc Takes $250,000 Position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Docusign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Docusign during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Docusign by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Docusign by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Docusign by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Docusign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 372,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $29,266,788.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,828.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $177,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 475,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,120,703.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 828,221 shares of company stock valued at $72,246,583 over the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DOCU opened at $167.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.89. Docusign Inc has a 52-week low of $43.13 and a 52-week high of $163.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of -139.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Docusign’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOCU. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Docusign from $113.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI cut Docusign to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Docusign from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.18.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

