Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 417 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Okta were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Okta by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 300,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,687,000 after purchasing an additional 82,453 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Okta by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 745,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,000 after purchasing an additional 33,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OKTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Okta from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Okta from $154.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Okta from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.21.

OKTA opened at $190.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.89. Okta Inc has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $205.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 4,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $579,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total value of $239,155.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,731.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,434 shares of company stock valued at $46,334,537 over the last 90 days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.