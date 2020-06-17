Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 1,147 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the fourth quarter worth $195,276,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade in the 4th quarter valued at $149,100,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade in the 4th quarter valued at $148,482,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,864,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,622,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,922 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $426,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,972. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTD opened at $39.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.83.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.02%.

AMTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Compass Point downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

