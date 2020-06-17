Impax Asset Management Group plc Invests $843,000 in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,085 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $5,239,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 256.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPR opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.67. Tapestry Inc has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $32.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 16.58% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $102,808.00. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

