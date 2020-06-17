Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $127.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.95.

NYSE PPG opened at $105.34 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $134.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.45 and a 200-day moving average of $109.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.