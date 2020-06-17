Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Stock Position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in CDW were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Crabel Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in CDW by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $534,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,139,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $707,030.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW stock opened at $119.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $146.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. CDW had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 97.93%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. CDW’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

