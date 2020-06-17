Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Stock Holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in State Street were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in State Street by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,508,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,187,000 after acquiring an additional 365,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,406,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of State Street by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,131,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $220,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,384 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,015,000 after buying an additional 1,488,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,319,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,555,000 after buying an additional 1,285,832 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STT opened at $63.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.66. State Street Corp has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $323,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,259.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on State Street from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.69.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

