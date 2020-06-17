Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 19.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO stock opened at $276.17 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $287.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $259.56 and a 200-day moving average of $244.37.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. Moody’s had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 235.22%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.71, for a total value of $2,105,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,867,478.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $9,532,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,577,029.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,652 shares of company stock valued at $22,786,983 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $228.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.