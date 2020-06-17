Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,987 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Twitter were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4.3% during the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 0.9% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,981 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 1.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 49.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Twitter by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $287,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $747,588.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,461,790. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWTR stock opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Twitter Inc has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.24.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.08 million. Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Sunday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Twitter from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.24.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

