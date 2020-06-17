Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,660 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in eBay were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. Bank of America boosted their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on eBay from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Cfra downgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.85.

EBAY stock opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. eBay Inc has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $51.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.20.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

