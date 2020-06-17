Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $779,000 Stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Allstate were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALL. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,000,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,180,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Allstate by 109.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,987,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,013,000 after buying an additional 1,561,512 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,562,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Allstate by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,768,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $985,977,000 after buying an additional 1,105,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

ALL opened at $98.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.88. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.95 and a 200-day moving average of $105.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $176,570.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,783 shares in the company, valued at $176,570.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 652,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total value of $66,148,585.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 664,021 shares of company stock valued at $67,275,235. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALL. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus upped their target price on Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

