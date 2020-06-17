Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $626,000 Stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Kroger were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,429,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,342,000 after purchasing an additional 78,314 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,721,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,874,000 after purchasing an additional 187,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.37. Kroger Co has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $36.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

In other Kroger news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $263,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on KR. Citigroup downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Kroger from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.64.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

