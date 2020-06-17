Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $572,000 Stock Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Clorox were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $18,905,411,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,312,000 after purchasing an additional 866,360 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Clorox by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,049,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,289,000 after buying an additional 397,930 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,876,000 after buying an additional 125,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,542,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,901,000 after buying an additional 422,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Clorox from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.62.

CLX stock opened at $210.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.27. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $214.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 5,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.74, for a total value of $1,050,890.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,381.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 7,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.53, for a total value of $1,653,806.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,645.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,011 shares of company stock worth $14,788,606. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.