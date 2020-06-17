Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $551,000 Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 143.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,265 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,849,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,781,000 after purchasing an additional 776,713 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,220,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,031 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,726,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,533,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,132,000 after purchasing an additional 436,808 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,256,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.51. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

In other news, COO Christopher M. Gorman bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $1,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $49,783.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 106,485 shares of company stock worth $1,109,564 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Stephens lowered KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.15.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.