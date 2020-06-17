Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $492,000 Holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,897 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Splunk were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 1,513.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Splunk by 645.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 324 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $40,124.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,090 shares in the company, valued at $3,230,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 300 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.16, for a total value of $37,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,550,981.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,532 shares of company stock valued at $19,496,131. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPLK opened at $186.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of -59.13 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Splunk Inc has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $192.75.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.60 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPLK. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Splunk from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Splunk from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.22.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

