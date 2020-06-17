Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $482,000 Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Welltower were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 57,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Welltower by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $57.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.21. Welltower Inc has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

WELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

