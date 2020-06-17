Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $468,000 Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Square were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Square by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,798,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,499,000 after buying an additional 8,237,229 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth $298,358,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth $228,755,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Square by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,942,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,877,000 after buying an additional 1,520,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMI Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth $85,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. UBS Group downgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Square from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Square from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Square from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Square from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Shares of Square stock opened at $96.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $95.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 150.38 and a beta of 2.67.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $106,547.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,914,870.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 6,106 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $554,302.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,366.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,811 shares of company stock valued at $5,054,719 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

