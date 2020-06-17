Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,788,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,415 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 579.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 862,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,673,000 after acquiring an additional 735,106 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,111,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,509,000 after acquiring an additional 153,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 617.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 355,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after buying an additional 305,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of -206.00, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

