Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $1.01 Million Stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 82.3% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG opened at $189.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.68. The company has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.44. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $194.84.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total transaction of $7,899,458.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,966,162.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dollar General from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Edward Jones lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.96.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

