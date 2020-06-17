Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Hologic were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 190,996 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $9,735,066.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $543,747.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,345 shares of company stock worth $12,185,194. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Hologic from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hologic from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Hologic from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.41.

HOLX stock opened at $52.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.44. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.74.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $756.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.10 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 18.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

