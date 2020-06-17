Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys Shares of 175,000 TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.08% of TEGNA as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGNA shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TEGNA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Shares of TGNA opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $18.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $684.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.00 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. TEGNA’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

