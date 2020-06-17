Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 734 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,384 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,881,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,902,000 after buying an additional 474,941 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,470,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,623,000 after purchasing an additional 101,237 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,804,000 after purchasing an additional 128,322 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,764,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,425,000 after purchasing an additional 64,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,379,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,783,000 after purchasing an additional 27,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRC opened at $110.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $70.06 and a 52-week high of $125.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $916.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.80 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

FRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Compass Point lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.76.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

