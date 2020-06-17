Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 1,055 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 77,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $695,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 273.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLT opened at $77.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.30. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.78 and a 200 day moving average of $90.91.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 276.10% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Hotels announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Hilton Hotels from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Hilton Hotels from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $123.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $92.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

