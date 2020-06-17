Impax Asset Management Group plc Boosts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.11. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBA. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

