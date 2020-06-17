Impax Asset Management Group plc Boosts Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Metlife were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,716,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Metlife has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Shares of MET stock opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.87.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Metlife’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Metlife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

