Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires New Shares in SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 198,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.70% of SI-Bone at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SI-Bone by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,569,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,751,000 after acquiring an additional 122,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SI-Bone by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in SI-Bone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in SI-Bone in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SI-Bone by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SI-Bone stock opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. SI-Bone Inc has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.60.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.09). SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 60.51% and a negative return on equity of 51.33%. The firm had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-Bone news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $547,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SIBN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SI-Bone from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of SI-Bone from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of SI-Bone in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SI-Bone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

