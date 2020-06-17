Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires New Shares in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 786.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGHT opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.46. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $26.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. The firm had revenue of $121.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EGHT. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on 8X8 from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on 8X8 from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on 8X8 from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BTIG Research increased their price target on 8X8 from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

In related news, CFO Steven Gatoff sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $34,332.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,796.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 7,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $113,010.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,042.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $190,134. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

