Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 628 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $969,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in McKesson by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 25,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $408,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 143.7% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 22,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 74,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $344,055.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,165 shares in the company, valued at $607,715.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $548,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,063 shares of company stock worth $1,942,934. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $156.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.13. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $112.60 and a 52-week high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $58.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.60 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 10.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $173.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra decreased their price target on McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on McKesson from $173.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.20.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

