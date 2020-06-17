Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 221 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $806,428,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,503,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,892,000 after acquiring an additional 351,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,211,000 after purchasing an additional 27,291 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 834,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,167,000 after purchasing an additional 146,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $126,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $300,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,343.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $184.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.78.

NYSE BURL opened at $213.18 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores Inc has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $250.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($3.53). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $801.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

